If you want to run for the US elections, you need money. Donald Trump apparently took advantage of his supporters’ willingness to donate. And still does.

Washington, DC – Democrat Jesse Unruh once described the role of finance in the United States as “the milk of politics”. The US election campaign is inextricably linked to the flow of money. And its source should at best gush vigorously in order to have promising chances for the highest office in the United States. Although this is by no means a guarantee of entry into the White House – as Hillary Clinton learned in 2016 – raising a lot of campaign donations can play a decisive role. Especially in the final spurt.

Because US election campaigns have a second currency: emotions. To do this, the candidates travel through the states to speak to their supporters – and to establish closeness. However, the 2020 election campaign was shaped by the corona pandemic. While US President Joe Biden increasingly relied on the digital election campaign, Donald Trump held on to appearances in front of thousands of supporters despite the pandemic eating its way through the states.

Without money, no election campaign, that’s obviously the bill. And without emotions, no votes. In the course of the 2020 US election, Donald Trump was able to elicit both from his supporters: emotions – and money. Lot of money. The recently revealed how the Trump team even made unwitting donations from the loyal base New York Times. It is a perfidious, elaborate system, which, however, held Donald Trump’s crumbling election campaign together until November 3rd.

2020 US election: America’s most expensive election campaign – $ 14.4 billion

The 2020 US elections * were the most expensive in US history. The independent Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) puts the spending of both parties at 14.4 billion US dollars. Four years earlier, the cost was $ 6.5 billion. A huge difference. The Democratic Party spent the most money – not only in the presidential election, but also in the crucial race for the Senate seats in Georgia. “Biden’s campaign was the first to raise over $ 1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him coat swing states with far more campaign ads, ”writes opensecrets.org.

From September 2020, the Trump campaign tried to counter the immense income of the Democrats by setting up weekly recurring payments for online donations as the standard option. A person who wanted to donate US $ 1,000 to Donald Trump’s election campaign, for example, easily got caught up in weekly payments. Because in order to circumvent this, the online donors would have had to read the fine print and manually deactivate a check mark – which many overlooked. The New York Times lists numerous cases in which those affected stared at their bank statements in amazement because sums for the Trump campaign were debited every seven days.

Donald Trump’s campaign used opaque but legal methods of making election donations

The closer the cut-off date of November 3 came, the more opaque the disclaimer became, as the newspaper disclosed. Finally, a second, already selected box was introduced, the “money bomb”. You doubled the donation amount again. Banks and financial institutions have been littered with fraud complaints from Trump supporters. “He was then able to use tens of millions of dollars raised after the election under the guise of combating his unfounded fraud claims to cover the reimbursements he owed,” the newspaper writes. Because many donors asked for their money back, the campaign reimbursed the money. More than 530,000 times by the end of 2020 – for a total amount of 64.3 million US dollars.

“In fact, the money that Mr. Trump * ultimately had to repay was equal to an interest-free loan from ignorant supporters at the most important time of the 2020 race,” writes the New York Times. Regarding the campaign practice of the Trump team, Ira Rheingold, executive director of the National Association of Consumer Advocates, said: “It is unfair, unethical and inappropriate.” Even after Trump’s loss to Joe Biden, the campaign continued the weekly withdrawals until December 14th, for the new political action committee “Save America”.

Save America: Donald Trump’s personal committee has a lot of money – and power

Donald Trump is still considered the most powerful Republican. Even if without office. So-called Trumpism, his populist political style, has anchored itself like a barb in the party. And the former US president can still look back on a loyal basis. But apparently Trump wants more than that. With “Save America” ​​he collects donations – directly to him and not to the Republican Party. The side opensecrets.org According to his committee, by the end of 2020 it had more than $ 30 million. Money that according to the New York Times was mainly collected after the lost election in order to cover the legal costs of Trump against an election fraud that did not take place.

After the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 *, some donors turned away from Trump and other Republicans. The independent journalist Judd Legum contacted 144 companies, among other things, with the question of whether they planned to continue to support members of Congress financially who voted against the certification of the election results by the electoral body. Several companies told him they would stop making further donations, including Walmart, Amazon and Disney.

Judd Legum reported this in his newsletter Popular information. For Donald Trump, “Save America” ​​is therefore, after many donations are no longer available, the opportunity to financially support Republicans who are comfortable with him. In addition, a personal treasure chest. And: the “mother’s milk of politics” at his free disposal. (aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.