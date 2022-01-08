The Paulista State University (Unesp) made it mandatory to prove the complete vaccination schedule against covid-19. According to the institution, the condition is essential for attendance at the units and campuses.

Undergraduate and graduate students, students of university extension courses and technical colleges at Unesp will be required to prove that they have been vaccinated in the respective systems that regulate the link with the university. Teaching and technical-administrative servers will have the same obligation.

In three ordinances published this Saturday (8) in the Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo, Unesp’s central administration regulates the matter for all audiences that attend the university environment, including collaborating researchers or guest visitors, medical residents, post-doctoral students and employees of outsourced services.

The university is adopting mandatory immunization against covid-19 for attendance at all 34 units and 24 university campuses, including the technical colleges maintained in Bauru, Guaratinguetá and Jaboticabal.

“Respecting the official schedule of vaccination against covid-19, students must prove to the University a complete vaccination schedule within ten days, counting from the publication of the ordinance, a measure that will also apply to students entering in 2022, who will have five days after the registration is granted for proof”, informed Unesp, in a note.

Even enrolled, until the presentation of proof of immunization, the student will not be able to attend face-to-face activities. Students who are unable to receive the vaccine against covid-19 for health reasons will have to present details by presenting a medical certificate that shows any contraindication.

In the ordinance, there are also forecasts for cancellation of enrollment in the subjects in which the student is studying and for loss of vacancy at Unesp if the required proof is not provided within the specified deadlines.

“This entire process will be accompanied by technical instances of the university units, such as the Academic Technical Boards and the Technical Health Sections, and the central management of the University, in particular the Coordination of Occupational Health and Safety (CSST) of the Pro-rectory. of Strategic Planning and Management”, informed Unesp.

