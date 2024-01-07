Unesp expels 4 students for participating in violent hazing

In July 2023, a student had to be hospitalized after being forced to drink excessive alcohol

A Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista) expelled 4 students who participated in a violent hazing incident in July 2023. The case was recorded in a house where students from the Faculty of Engineering and Sciences lived, in Guaratinguetá, in Vale do Paraíba. On that occasion, a student had to be hospitalized after being forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol.

Another 4 students received a 120-day suspension and a 5th student was punished with 45 days of suspension for participating in hazing.

According to a note from the university, the case is being investigated as a bodily injury by the 2nd Police District of Guaratinguetá.

“We must also emphasize that the police process is completely different from our disciplinary process, in such a way that its sentences, effects and decisions are independent”says the statement released by the Faculty of Engineering and Sciences.

The university also informs that permanent campaigns will be created to combat hazing with the creation of a memorial in honor of the victims of this type of embarrassing situation.

Student hazing is carried out when newly arrived students, called freshmen, are forced to pay gifts defined by veterans, as a rite of initiation into university life. However, many of these situations end up leading to psychological and physical violence, putting people at risk.

With information from Brazil Agency