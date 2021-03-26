Paris (WAM)

Stefania Jannini, Director of the Education Authority at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) affirmed that with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the organization lost a major supporter for its programs in the field of education and its development in the world, and expressed its sincere condolences and condolences for UNESCO to the UAE, leadership and people, At his death, may God have mercy on him.

She explained that the late great gave a lot to the field of education around the world, and had white hands in support of UNESCO’s programs for girls’ education in conflict and war zones.

She said that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was one of the main supporters of UNESCO, and thanks to his support and assistance, we were able to enable many children and girls to enter school in poor areas around the world, and his partnership with us through the Hamdan-UNESCO Global Award to reward distinguished educational practices in the world was a great incentive. For us to support the noble message of the men and women of education across the world, affirming that he deeply believed in the message of education and the role of culture in achieving peace, and encouraging dialogue of cultures and religions.

She added, “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid will remain eternal in our minds, and we at UNESCO are proud of having a plaque bearing his name in our organization to honor him for his efforts to support the education programs it implements in many poor areas.”