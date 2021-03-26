The Director of the Education Authority of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Stefania Janini, confirmed that with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the organization lost a major supporter for its programs in the field of education and its development in the world, expressing its sincere condolences and the condolences of UNESCO to the leadership and people of the UAE In his death, may God have mercy on him.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, she explained that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid gave a lot to the field of education around the world, and had white hands in support of UNESCO’s programs for educating girls in conflict and war zones.

She said, “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was one of the main supporters of (UNESCO), and thanks to his support we were able to enable many children and girls to study around the world. His partnership with us through the Hamdan-UNESCO International Prize for Rewarding Distinguished Educational Practices was an incentive for us to support education, ”stressing that“ he believed deeply in the message of education and the role of culture in achieving peace and encouraging dialogue between cultures and religions. ”

She added: «Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid will remain immortal in our minds. We at (UNESCO) are proud of having a plaque bearing his name in our organization in honor of him for his efforts in supporting the education programs it implements in many poor areas, ”describing the“ Hamdan – UNESCO World Prize ”as a vivid example of how to support and encourage teachers and activate their role in society, Especially in such circumstances that we live in the world in light of the decline in travel trips and the activation of distance education.





