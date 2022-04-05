San Luis de la Paz, Gto.- Researchers from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, visited the Ignacio Allende primary school of the La Semita community in Saint Louis of PeaceGuanajuato, in follow-up to the study, “Safe, resilient and learning schools. Good practices in basic education”.

The objective of this study is focused on documenting the experience of basic level public schools that achieved working conditions that guarantee inclusion, learning and the right to education during the pandemic, as well as disseminating good practices for inclusion and development. learning of girls, boys and adolescents.

Under this premise, Alba Citlali Córdova Rojas and Adolfo Rodríguez Guerrero, researchers from the UNESCO, participated in a workshop in which they analyzed in depth the academic practices on “Learning Communities in a Tutor Relationship, that they carry out at the Ignacio Allende school.

Through qualitative research techniques: observations, interviews, focus groups and surveys, they documented the work. “The formation of learning communities gives me the tools to lead students to see other horizons, in tutoring students have an approach through dialogue, share what they know and open new paths through research, tutoring gives them the opportunity to develop their communication skills, in this exercise we all learn, no one is wrong, everyone learns and recognizes their mistakes whether they are tutors or tutors”, said teacher Martha Laura Rico Martínez.

The Learning Community in a Tutor Relationship, is a process of dialogue with the student, which allows the teacher; starting from the previous knowledge of the student, the possibility that the student learns at his own pace, the freedom to choose what he wants to learn, allowing the student to be the one to build knowledge, dialogue to reconstruct meanings and evaluate authentically. Once the teacher becomes aware of these pedagogical principles, he appropriates them”.

the journey you took UNESCO in San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato was characterized by communication between evaluators and teachers.

“Another purpose is to promote a space for professionalization to transform teaching practice. This happens when the teacher appropriates the processes involved in the activity and can apply them to other practices that they already carry out, such as working with projects, with Freinet techniques or by didactic sequences based on a common theme”, he mentioned. José Guadalupe García Guerrero, school supervisor of zone 147.

Among the results of these works, they highlight the empowerment of the student, the student’s socio-affective predisposition towards learning, improvement in the use of language, in-depth study, meaningful reading, significant mathematics, a greater and rapid appropriation of new ways of learning. of the student and change in the forms of teaching work.

It should be noted that, in zone 147 of primary schools, in region II, 6 schools work with the strategy of “Learning Community in Tutor Relationship”, that promotes school supervision to promote the comprehensive development of more than 150 students, with the participation of 13 teachers, 6 parents and 35 student tutors.

The schools that have their learning community are; Guadalupe Victoria from Paso de Vaqueros, Miguel Hidalgo, from Mineral de Pozos, Ignacio Allende from la Semita, Ignacio Zaragoza from la Escobilla, Rafael Ramírez from Paso Colorado and Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, from Palmillas.

a learning community It is made up of students, teachers, mothers and fathers, from various schools, the school supervisor, as well as teams from the regional delegation and anyone interested in sharing learning experiences.

School zone 147 began with the work of the learning communities in tutoring, during the 2016-2017 school year at the Rafael Ramírez multigrade primary school, in the Community of Paso Colorado, San Luis de la Paz, with the support of the teacher Martha Laura Rico Martínez, that is where efforts began to position the tutoring relationship as an opportunity for learning among peers to improve student learning.

Yadira Guerrero Arredondo, a student at the Guadalupe Victoria School in Paso de Vaqueros, mentioned that “I really like tutoring because I share my knowledge with other classmates, as I am a tutor, I feel like the teacher, because I teach other children and we learn together”.

Rebeca Mendieta Camacho, Guadalupe Bárcenas Hernández and María Guadalupe Hernández García, mothers of family members of the learning community in a tutor relationship, from the town of La Semita, agreed that, by being part of the community, they acquire new knowledge and forms of support towards their daughters and sons to improve their learning. They think that tutoring is something very pleasant since it allows them to live healthily with teachers, students and mothers and fathers.

Currently, supervision of zone 147 is headed by teacher José Guadalupe García Guerrero, and he continues to promote this activity in multigrade schools, with a view to expanding the strategy to fully organized schools.