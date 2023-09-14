World HeritageThe UNESCO World Heritage Committee calls on the Netherlands to no longer issue new permits for the extraction of gas and salt, among other things, under the Wadden Sea. The call stems from a decision taken on Wednesday, Frank Petersen of the Wadden Association told this site.

He speaks of a unique decision by the World Heritage Committee on Wednesday during a conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh. A critical report on extraction, drawn up by the international nature conservation partnership IUCN, was adopted.

“The Wadden Association has been asking politicians in The Hague for years to stop extracting gas and salt in the Wadden Sea, but now notices that international pressure on the Netherlands is increasing. This is enormous international support, but does not mean that the game has been won,” he said with concern.

"As a government, you cannot easily ignore such a call – the Netherlands has ratified the UNESCO treaty – but there are probably smart lawyers who know how to find loopholes in Dutch law, which may mean that there is an option after all. The weighing of the interests of the NAM (which hopes to obtain a gas drilling permit) and the preservation of World Heritage is complicated," sighs Petersen.

The World Heritage Committee ruled on Wednesday that new extraction permits for the Wadden Sea endanger the unique characteristics of the area. “The Dutch government has therefore been called upon not to issue new permits. The German government has been asked to take another critical look at the plans for oil and gas drilling west of Borkum,” the nature conservationist explains.

According to him, both countries have received ten assignments from the World Heritage Committee. Based on this, they must make clear before February 1, 2024 how they think they can maintain the unique natural values ​​in combination with gas and salt extraction.

Ternaard

The decision puts gas extraction in the Frisian town of Ternaard under pressure. Mining can cause the soil under the Wadden Sea to subside. If sea level rise is also added, the Wadden Sea may lose its unique characteristic: drying out at low tide, allowing seabirds to collect food on the mud flats. Fish and other marine animals are also affected by noise caused by the undersea work.

The Wadden Sea is in danger of losing its UNESCO World Heritage status if the Netherlands continues to extract salt and gas in the region. UNESCO expressed its concerns about the proposed gas drilling near Ternaard and salt extraction under the Wadden Sea in the critical report drawn up by IUCN.

Outgoing nature minister Christianne van der Wal sent part of the report to the House of Representatives last week. She said she would only provide a substantive response after a final decision by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) on the advice in the report.

Wake-up call

The Wadden Association, together with nature organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe and World Heritage Watch, once again called on the governments of the Netherlands and Germany on Wednesday to stop extracting gas and salt in the Wadden area. “Unesco’s report should be a wake-up call,” the organizations said.

"A globally unique landscape is being destroyed by the fossil fuel lobby and the responsible governments are standing by and watching," says Sascha Müller-Kraenner of Deutsche Umwelthilfe. 'Under the guise of the energy crisis, oil companies want to drill more gas, but only an immediate stop to drilling for gas can save the World Heritage status of the Wadden Sea.' Müller-Kraenner focuses mainly on several German companies that extract gas and salt in the Wadden area.

The Wadden Sea runs from the head of North Holland to the Danish Wadden Sea islands that end at the island of Fanø.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen explicitly mentioned the Wadden Sea on Wednesday in her annual State of the Union speech. In it, she drew attention to, among other things, the unique biological diversity. ‘There are approximately 6,500 species in Europe alone. In northern Europe we find the Wadden Sea, a World Heritage Site and a unique habitat that is home to rare species of flora and fauna and a vital resource for millions of migratory birds. And with the Baltic Sea we have the largest brackish water area in the world. Outside this lies the European plain, characterized by vast heathlands and swamps. These regions are important allies against ongoing climate change. Protected heathlands and wetlands absorb enormous amounts of greenhouse gases, safeguard regional water cycles and harbor unique biodiversity.’