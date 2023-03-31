The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) was met with a series of appeals from more than a thousand technology professionals around the world. This week they asked for a pause in the evolution of these systems, including the popular ChatGPT. Given this scenario, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) spoke out to ask the member countries of the organization to apply its recommendation on the ethics of this technology without delay.

“The world needs higher ethical standards for artificial intelligence: it is the great challenge of our time. The UNESCO recommendation determines the appropriate regulatory framework. All our member states approved it in November 2021. It is time to implement the strategies and regulations at the national level. We have to lead by example and make sure that we meet the objectives of it”, declared Audrey Azoulay, director general of Unesco.

The first global regulatory framework of its kind guides countries on how to maximize the benefits of AI and reduce its risks. To this end, it contains values ​​and principles, but also detailed policy recommendations in all relevant areas.

Among the main concerns of the organization are the ethical aspects that these technological innovations raise in terms of the fight against discrimination and stereotypes, including those of gender, the reliability of information, privacy and data protection, as well as human rights and environment.

The UNESCO recommendation also points out tools to guarantee that AI developments comply with the rule of law, avoiding damage and ensuring that, when it occurs, those affected have accountability and redress mechanisms.

Likewise, it provides an evaluation tool that allows each member state to assess whether it is prepared to apply artificial intelligence in its territory, allowing to know the skills and abilities that professionals in the sector need in order to establish a solid regulation.

So far, just over 40 nations in the world have begun to collaborate with Unesco in developing checks and balances using the recommendation. The measure also requires countries to regularly disclose their progress and practices in the field of artificial intelligence in the form of a periodic report every four years.

A progress report will be presented at the upcoming UNESCO World Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, to be held in Slovenia in December.