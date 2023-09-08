Generative artificial intelligence (IAG) -such as ChatGPT- can bring great advantages and opportunities in education, but also “damage and disruption” in the protection of students’ personal data and in the exercise of fundamental values ​​such as inclusion, equity, gender equality, linguistic and cultural diversity, as well as plural opinions and expressions, warned the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

During the presentation of the first Guidance on IAG in education and researchwithin the framework of the Digital Learning Week, which took place from September 4 to 7 in Paris, France, the multinational organization proposed a minimum age of 13 years to start using generative artificial intelligence tools in the classroom.

The multinational organization warned that the IAG has become popular in an accelerated way in the world, impacting a wide range of human activities, from which education is not excluded. This, he admits, can bring great advantages and open up new opportunities for the development of knowledge, but it also “carries a series of risks.”

Unveiled last November with the launch of ChatGPT, which has become the fastest growing application in history, the IAG created a tool that can generate results such as text, images, videos, music and software codes, “what which has far-reaching implications for education and research.

UNESCO assures that despite its possible advantages, the “educational sector is not prepared for the ethical and pedagogical integration of these rapidly evolving tools”, since it recalls that only 10 percent of 450 schools and universities consulted in the world “have institutional policies or formal guidelines regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence applications, largely due to the absence of national regulations”.

For this reason, it emphasizes the obligation of the member states to advance in the design of a new regulatory framework that guarantees equity, respect for human rights and the defense of essential values.

He insisted that recent studies reveal that the use of the IAG in schools has spread rapidly, with a “worrying lack of scrutiny, controls or regulations.” Unesco even presented a document in which it demonstrated that the publication of a textbook “requires more authorizations than the use of generative artificial intelligence tools in the classroom.”

For this reason, he called on the international community to evaluate the potential risks of the IAG for education, research and the defense of fundamental humanist values, for which reason regulatory frameworks must be strengthened and the impact of the IAG in the medium and medium term analyzed. long terms.