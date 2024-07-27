The World Heritage Committee of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) unanimously decided on Saturday to register the gold mines on Sado Island in central Japan on the organization’s list of World Cultural Heritage sites.

The committee approved the inscription of the site, once the world’s largest gold mining complex, on the World Heritage List at a meeting in New Delhi, Japan’s JJ Press reported Saturday. In June, the International Council on Monuments and Sites, which advises the UNESCO committee, recommended seeking additional information about the gold mines on Sado Island, in Niigata Prefecture.