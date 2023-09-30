We already hear the criticisms, more or less veiled. But how, Motor Journal send the enthusiasts in the heart of one of the great Italian wine lands, where the cellars (with tasting) are more numerous than any other establishment? Exactly, for a number of reasons. The first that the area – in the province of Treviso – it is truly beautiful, full of monuments and views. The second, as we always repeat, is that in addition to common sense (a glass of wine is fine anyway) you need a teetotal person or someone who sacrifices themselves by giving up the pleasure of wine. The third is the possibility of getting one nice supply of Prosecco (but not only) which will be appreciated especially by those who gave up drinking on our trip. Our choice fell on the hilly area between Conegliano And Valdobbiadene which as of 2019 is UNESCO World Heritage Site and extends over 181 square km between vineyard slopes and villages of the Sinistra Piave, the geographical area between the courses of the Piave and Livenza rivers. As mentioned, the best gateway is Conegliano, easily reachable by car A27an artery that starts from the Mestre ring road and crosses the A4 in Mogliano Veneto. Coming from the East, you can take the A28 to Portogruaro (always on the A4), which ends right in Conegliano. Then we will follow (mostly) the Strada del Prosecco e Vini dei Colli Conegliano Valdobbiadene, over 90 km long.

