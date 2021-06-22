The Australian government is enraged after UNESCO announced that it intends to add the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral system, to the list of World Heritage in Danger. The decision upsets Canberra because the marine ecosystem, located in the northeast of the country, could lose its World Heritage status with the designation.

Australians call it “the eighth wonder of the world.” The Great Barrier Reef is at the center of the current dispute between Australia and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), as it recommended including the marine ecosystem on the World Heritage list in Danger.

For environmentalists the designation is significant because the care would be even greater on the world’s largest coral reef. But the Australian Government does not think the same.

On the one hand, Canberra has lobbied UNESCO for several years to keep the Great Barrier Reef off the list of endangered ecosystems, as it could lead to its coral reef losing its World Heritage status, and incidentally its tourist attraction.

On the other hand, Australian Environment Minister Susan Ley said that the Great Barrier Reef is very well managed. According to her, Unesco’s decision does not take into account the billions of dollars spent trying to protect this ecosystem.

For these reasons, the Canberra Executive decided to challenge the decision of the UN body and, according to Law, the Government “will strongly oppose the draft recommendation to the World Heritage Committee”, expressing its “concern about the diversion of the normal process in evaluating conservation status ”.

Australia, without a clear environmental goal?

Unesco’s announcement is not in vain. The objective of the measure is to counteract the effects of climate change, since the reef’s conservation has deteriorated. In addition, it has suffered a massive coral bleaching in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

The inclusion of the Great Barrier Reef in the list of World Heritage in Danger is not a sanction. Some countries even see it as a way of raising awareness on the part of the international community and contributing to the protection of this heritage.

For its part, Australia defends its efforts to protect this ecosystem and has claimed to have spent more than 395 million Australian dollars to safeguard this place. Canberra even tried to blame China for the decision, since it is this Asian country that chairs the Unesco committee.

“This decision was flawed. Clearly, there was politics behind it, ”Ley said, adding that Australia had conveyed its concerns to Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

File: The Great Barrier Reef is dying as a result of global warming









Australia is one of the world’s largest coal and natural gas importers and has so far not set a carbon neutrality target for 2050. At some point, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country hoped to achieve it “as soon as possible. ”, Without endangering jobs and businesses.

According to Richard Leck, director of oceans at WWF, the Unesco recommendation shows “clearly and unequivocally that the Australian Government is not doing enough to protect our greatest natural asset, especially against climate change.”

A unique underwater world

The Great Barrier Reef is a unique place on the planet. Its size is close to 2,600 kilometers and it is home to 400 types of coral, 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 varieties of mollusks. It is so large that it can be seen from space.

Beneath its crystal clear waters there is a whole underwater community, which is why many say that it is the largest living organism in the world.

But this place, which is the dream of divers and nature lovers, is slowly disappearing as a result of global warming, which has caused the warming of the ocean water.

According to various studies, about 50 percent of the Great Barrier Reef has disappeared in the last 30 years. The extinction of thousands of corals has been accelerated by the massive bleaching of this species and this happens when the water temperature goes above 30 degrees Celsius.

As a consequence, the corals lose their elasticity and their striking colors fade to become completely white. Bleaching is a fading phenomenon that causes discoloration. When the water temperature rises, this causes the expulsion of the symbiotic algae that give the coral its color.

This ecosystem has been equally affected by cyclones and is a victim of agricultural runoff and the purple acanthaster, a starfish that devours corals.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE