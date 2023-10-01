Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 17:20

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) is promoting, starting this Monday (2), in Rio de Janeiro, the Regional Training Workshop to Combat Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Goods and Promotion of Museums. Countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Africa and Europe, were invited. The initiative is carried out in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MRE), Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage (Iphan) and Brazilian Institute of Museums (Ibram). The workshop will last until the 4th and will be closed to the press and the public.

The idea is to share knowledge and experiences to strengthen the prevention and fight against illicit trafficking in cultural goods. “The fight against criminal organizations that illegally appropriate and sell cultural property needs to involve a systematic exchange of information and a set of different institutions. Because this involves the police, customs, judicial organizations, cultural institutions”, he highlighted to Brazil Agency the director of UNESCO in Brazil, Marlova Noleto Marlova. UNESCO works to contribute to this articulation between different institutions at national and international levels, strengthening networks of dialogue and joint action. This is the first time this training has been carried out.

The program addresses several important topics. The work is based on the 1970 UNESCO Convention, of which Brazil is a signatory, which concerns measures to prohibit import and export and transfer of illicit ownership of cultural goods. “It is a very clear international instrument, ratified by many countries and based on three important principles, which are prevention, restitution of stolen or illegally transported goods and the promotion of international cooperation. When we hold a training workshop, we work on all aspects of the convention and train countries and cultural policy operators”, highlighted the director.

Committee

The president of Iphan, Leandro Grass, highlighted in an interview with Brazil Agency that, in May of this year, Brazil assumed the vice-presidency of the Committee of the Convention on Measures to be Adopted to Prohibit and Prevent the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of UNESCO Cultural Goods. “Now come the internal developments, with Iphan working together with the Federal Police and the Federal Revenue Service and also encouraging neighboring countries in their customs and control bodies for the entry of cultural goods, and with Brazilian society in order to promote information on this topic.”

The committee is responsible for implementing the UNESCO convention and monitoring and protecting countries’ cultural heritage against theft, looting, smuggling and illegal transfer of cultural goods. According to Grass, much of trafficking has to do with misinformation, with a lack of knowledge of what it represents. “For example, displacement, the removal of works of art that should not have been removed; sometimes illegal, clandestine businesses, mainly on the internet. In order for us to act in these processes, we need a lot of information and training of people, both from civil society, from the Public Power, and from the private sector as well. Therefore, this meeting that will take place starting tomorrow is another initiative to promote information to spread knowledge and norms regarding the illicit trade and combat of cultural goods.”

Indicators

The president of Iphan said that there are still no robust indicators on the trafficking of cultural goods currently. There are many pieces that end up being moved in interior cities, mainly related to sacred art, and that disappear from churches and, when the authorities become aware, the crime has already been consolidated. The effort being made is to have very precise control.

“Our idea is to form a national committee with the Federal Police, the Federal Revenue and Iphan initially, so that we can have more adequate monitoring of the topic which, although it is a topic of great relevance, in recent years has been marginalized and did not receive due attention. Now, with the vice-presidency of the committee, Brazil has the responsibility to set an example for other countries.” According to Grass, Brazil needs to build a structure to carry out this treatment. “We are precisely in the phase of organizing institutions to have a more adequate system and more accurate indicators.”

For three days, experts from Brazil and 13 other countries will debate aspects of the international normative instruments that deal with the topic and exchange experiences on what has been done to contain the spread of this illicit activity.

Participants will discuss the international and regional context, as well as the role of museum and heritage professionals, judicial, police and customs institutions in prohibiting and preventing illicit trafficking in cultural goods. Also on the agenda will be the Code of Ethics of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), international standards for identifying objects and rules for the inventory, handling and storage of cultural assets.