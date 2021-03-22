UNESCO predicts a global water shortage of 40% by 2030. The relevant data is contained in a report published on Sunday, March 21, at website organizations.

It is noted that other equally important problems of a global nature will only aggravate the situation.

According to the organization, the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the obvious problem of providing the population with water. At the moment, more than 2 billion people do not have direct access to this resource, specifies UNESCO.

“Water is our most valuable resource, blue gold, to which more than 2 billion people do not have direct access. It is not only essential for survival, but also plays a sanitary, social and cultural role in human societies, ”said UNESCO Director-General Audre Azoulay.

The authors of the report call for the development of a special model that could take into account both the market value and the potential benefit from the spread of water supplies.

Earlier in March, a report from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization reported that the consequences of natural disasters, climate change, problems in agriculture and negative factors amid the coronavirus pandemic threaten an unprecedented famine on Earth. According to the data, lower yields resulted in losses of $ 30 billion in sub-Saharan Africa and North Africa, $ 29 billion in Latin America, $ 8.7 billion in small island developing countries in the Caribbean, and $ 49 billion in Asia.

It was clarified that the main reasons for the decline in yields were forest fires, droughts, floods, storms and diseases and damage to crops.