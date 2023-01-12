UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) has offered to help the Brazilian government to recover works of art and historical and cultural heritage destroyed or damaged during the extremist acts of January 8 at the National Congress , in Brasilia (DF).

To the news portal G1, the director and representative of the agency in Brazil, Marlova Noleto, stated that experts from different areas of the agency are available to the federal government. Restoration technicians must act in the recovery of works of art, furniture and structures of buildings vandalized by radical supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In announcement the agency also reaffirms that Brasília has been inscribed on the list of UNESCO World Heritage properties since 1987. “The recognition encompasses the urban and architectural characteristics of the Esplanada dos Ministérios and Praça dos Três Poderes”, he says.

It was defined by both the creation of a joint commission to monitor the work to be carried out in the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the STF (Federal Supreme Court.

Also present at the meeting were Iphan (National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute), an organization that conducts the initial damage assessment. Once the report is completed, the authorities will define which specialists should work with the Brazilian technicians.

“The partnership is closed, we agreed with Minister Margareth Menezes [Cultura] that Unesco will support all the work to restore the damaged heritage”, said Marlova. She was with the Minister of Culture on Monday (9.jan.2023), to talk about the subject.

Invasion of the Three Powers

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through the protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. Extremists also used the Senate’s “slide” mat.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court. The radicals also graffitied the statue “A Justiça”, made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in T-shirts from the Brazilian soccer team, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They claimed to be patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow the president’s government. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

before the invasion

The organization of the movement had been previously monitored by the federal government, which had determined the use of the National Force in the region. On Sunday morning (January 8), 3 buses of security agents were deployed on the Esplanada. But they were not enough to contain the invasion of the radicals in the seat of the Legislative.

During the weekend, dozens of buses and hundreds of cars and people arrived in the federal capital for the demonstration. Initially, the group concentrated on the headquarters of the Army Headquarters, 7.9 km from Praça dos Três Poderes.

Afterwards, the radicals walked down the Monumental Axis to the Esplanada dos Ministérios, escorted by the Military Police of the Federal District.

Access from the avenues was blocked for vehicles. But there was no impediment for those walking past.

On Sunday (January 8), police officers searched pedestrians who wanted to go to the Esplanada. Each access point had a pair of military police officers to search bags and backpacks. The focus was on identifying sharp objects, such as glass and knives.

against squid

Since the election results, right-wing extremists have camped in front of barracks in different Brazilian states. They also held protests on federal highways and, after Lula’s diplomacy, promoted violent acts in the center of Brasília. In addition, the police found explosive materials in 2 locations in the federal capital.

Invasion timeline

PRE-INVASION SATURDAY (7.jan)

the arrival of extremists – at least 80 buses with Bolsonaro supporters arrive in Brasília. They gather in front of the Army HQ, where the demonstrators who contest the election result are camped;

Prohibition of the Esplanade – was interdicted for cars and people on Saturday (7.jan). According to Minister of Justice Flávio Dino, Ibaneis decided on Saturday to release the road to pedestrians, not complying with Dino’s requests that it remain closed;

camping in Belo Horizonte – Minister Alexandre de Moraes issue decision determining the clearing of the camp in front of the Army HQ in the city;

National Force (7 pm) – Dino issues an ordinance authorizing the use of the National Force on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília until Monday (9.jan)

SUNDAY (8.jan)

tension in the morning – Brasilia dawns under tension between camped radicals and the arrival of the National Force. At 7:36, Dino publish on the Twitter profile that he hopes there will be no violent acts and that it is not necessary for the police to act. The camp in front of the Army HQ has more people . it was already known , in the morning, that the demonstrators planned to walk to the Planalto Palace. extremists summon for the act in front of Congress;

camp mucio – minister of Defense go to camp in the morning and says the weather is “for now, calm” ;

March to the Plateau (1pm) – Campers begin to leave the Army HQ towards the Esplanade. A military policeman praises the demonstration and it says that goes “escort them” to ensure the safety of those who march;

concentration (1pm) – The Power360 it appears around 100 people gathered in front of the Congress, who are only searched. They wait for the larger group and people walking from the Army HQ towards the place;

lock is broken (15h) – extremists break up the police protection barrier;

Invasion of Congress (3:10 pm) – right-wing radicals invade Congress and start tearing it apart;

Flávio Bolsonaro tries to distance himself (3:24 pm) – The senator (PL-RJ) send message to a group of colleagues from the Upper House trying to ward off responsibility from their father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), of acts;

gas pumps (3:30 pm) – with a reduced force, the PM-DF tries to contain the demonstrators with bombs;

Dino manifests (3:43 pm) – Minister of Justice classifies invasion as absurd and it says that the government of the Federal District promised reinforcements;

Invasion of the Plateau (3:50 pm) – extremists advance and invade the Planalto Palace, starting the depredation and destruction of works of art and other objects;

STF invasion (3:50 pm to 4:00 pm) – practically at the same time, the extremists come in and vandalize the Federal Supreme Court;

National Force arrives at the Esplanade (16:25) – convened the day before by the Minister of Justice, the he arrives when the headquarters of the Three Powers had already been invaded;

Aras calls for investigation (4:25 pm) – the Attorney General of the Republic ask that the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District open a criminal investigation;

resignation of Anderson Torres (17h08) – the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), dismiss the Secretary of Public Security, who is in the United States;

Lula decrees intervention (5:50 pm) – the president, who is in Araraquara (SP) to check the damage caused by the rains, announces federal intervention in public security in Brasilia and says that everyone will be punished . Lula blame Bolsonaro for the acts;

Valdemar: “They do not represent Bolsonaro” (6pm) – the president of the PL releases a video to the press saying that the acts do not represent the party;

fire on the lawn (6:20 pm) – extremists set fire on the lawn of the National Congress;

arrest of extremists (6:20 pm) – Federal District police begin to retake public buildings and arrest right-wing radicals;

AGU asks for Torres arrest (6:30 pm) – the Attorney General of the Union ask the STF the arrest in flagrante delicto of the former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District;

Ibaneis apologizes (7pm) – Governor of the Federal District (MDB) apologize Lula, Rosa Weber, Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco;

intervenor goes to the Esplanade (20:15) – Ricardo Capelli, appointed to intervene in the security of the Federal District, go to the esplanade after the invasions;

after 6 am, Bolsonaro condemns invasion (21:17) – former president post note on his Twitter profile in which he compares the acts with left-wing demonstrations. He says he repudiates Lula’s accusations about taking responsibility for his actions;

PF installs crisis office (21:40) – force create group to coordinate actions and identify perpetrators of crimes in the invasion;

Lula visits Planalto and STF (10 pm) – president is accompanied by ministers Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber and Dias Toffoli.

MONDAY (9.jan)

Moraes removes Ibaneis Rocha (0h20) – Minister of the Supreme Court determines removal of the Governor of the Federal District (MDB) for 90 days;

PM vacates camp in Brasilia — security forces act in front of the Army HQ to remove people who were camped since the end of the 2nd round of the presidential election;

PF opens 3 inquiries to investigate invasion of Powers – Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, it says that each investigation will investigate the circumstances and responsibility for the invasion of the buildings of the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF (Federal Supreme Court);

Funders of acts were identified in 10 states – Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, does not inform which states would be nor does it detail how many contributed money or resources to the radical demonstrations.

3rd FRIDAY (10.jan)

Lula, ministers and governors go to the destroyed STF building – president and federal authorities they make a gesture of union and visit the Court;

intervention in the security of the DF – Congress validates in a symbolic vote the federal intervention decree in the DF until January 31;

CPI depends on investigations, says Jaques Wagner – Government leader in the Senate indicates that CPI to investigate January 8 should only be convened in the next legislature in February;

Moraes orders the arrest of former minister Anderson Torres – Minister of the Supreme Court decree the arrest of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the DF. On a trip to the USA, Torres says he will return to Brazil to appear in court.

WEDNESDAY (Jan 11)