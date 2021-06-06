The Russian language has made a great contribution to the development of world culture, science, education, communication and other spheres of society. Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, announced this in a video message on the occasion of the International Day of the Russian Language on June 6.

She noted that on this date the world celebrates the day of the language, in which many outstanding people worked, including Alexander Sergeevich Pushkin, who was born on June 6.

Russian remains the language of a rich culture, as well as the cradle of great literature, Azoulay added. Thanks to the Russian language, the diversity of different points of view and views has become a world heritage, which “as a result has enriched all of humanity,” she stressed.

The first words in space were spoken in Russian, Azula reminded.

“In the year of the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s flight, it should also be remembered that the first words uttered by a man in space were spoken in Russian,” she is quoted as saying REN TV…

Currently, Russian is the fourth most frequently translated language.

On April 13, VTsIOM published the results of a poll according to which two-thirds of Russians disapprove of the use of words borrowed from other languages. More than half of the respondents emphasized that the use of such words in friendly and business communication is more likely to threaten the development of their native language, 30% say that this is a path for development.

On June 6, Russia celebrates Pushkin Day and the Day of the Russian Language. This holiday was established to preserve, support and further develop the Russian language as a national heritage of the peoples of the Russian Federation.