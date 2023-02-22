In a letter that will be read at the opening of a conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) this Wednesday, 22nd, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will defend that digital platforms guarantee the strengthening of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, “rather than weakening them”. In a social network, the petista said he hoped that the participants of the debate point out global strategies to face the spread of lies and hate speech.

Through the Ministry of Justice, the government has intensified the internal debate on the role of social networks in the dissemination of fake news. After the coup acts on January 8, when Bolsonarist militants invaded the headquarters of the three Powers in protest against the election result, Minister Flávio Dino has been working on what became known as the “democracy package”, a set of projects to be sent to the Congress to curb misinformation and hold digital platforms accountable for the content they harbor. The invasion in Brasilia, for example, was encouraged, in part, by the false thesis that the electronic voting machines were rigged.

In recent weeks, however, members of the government have said that the idea now is to take advantage of the fake news bill, which is already being processed in the Chamber and is reported by Deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), as a starting point for the discussion , rather than starting from a completely new project. An urgent request for the processing of the proposal reported by Silva was rejected last year in the plenary, but the government supporters believe that they can resume the debate with the support of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

“This Wednesday, @UNESCO opens the ‘Internet for trust’ Conference, to debate and think about ways for the reliability of information and to protect freedom of expression and human rights on the Internet”, wrote Lula, today, on Twitter. “According to the invitation I received from Director General @AAzoulay Audrey Azoulay, I sent a letter that will be read at the opening, defending a global effort for digital platforms to guarantee the strengthening of human rights, democracy and the rule of law, rather than weaken them”, amended the president.