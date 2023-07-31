The lagoon city may no longer be able to avoid the danger list if corrective measures are not implemented

Riccardo Cristilli – Venice

Venice must be saved. The cry of alarm comes by Unesco and is featured in a report previewed by the Republic. The experts fear irreversible damage for the Italian city of art with the risk of ending up on the “danger list”.

venice heritage at risk — According to the experts of the Unesco World Heritage Committee human intervention, continuous urban development, climate change and mass tourism risk ruining the future of Venice. Already two years ago Italy avoided inclusion in the danger list thanks to the decision to ban the big ships in the San Marco canal but also to the promise of a conservation plan. According to UNESCO, however, everything this is not enough, the ban should be extended to other areas and other boat models. Furthermore, the bailout program has not been implemented despite the letters that the institution has sent to Italy over the years. Unesco recognizes that the commissioning of the MOSE systemthe high tide protection barriers, the dismantling of the LPG depot in Chioggia, are all positive elements for saving the city, but the situation is increasingly serious.

the threat of mass tourism — One of the biggest threats to Venice is mass tourism. For UNESCO, there are too many urban development plans which favor the arrival of other tourists with consequent depopulation of the city. The report released by The Republicunderlines how among the projects to watch out for is the decision to raise the island of San Marco, the new railway line for the airport, the new terminal for fast boats, the project for the skyscraper in Mestre. UNESCO is calling for the creation of some buffer zones beyond what has been the nucleus of the World Heritage area since 1987, which can be useful for preserving the environmental, cultural and social ecosystem. The institution calls for the preservation of the city's heritage through a strategic conservation vision. The report underlines how Venice runs an "ascertained and potential" danger, for this reason it risks ending up on the list of World Heritage in Danger. A list not to be seen as a sanction but as an estimate to improve.

It is expected in September vote of the World Heritage Committee composed of 21 states representing the 194 members. The experts will have to decide whether to include Venice in the danger list, thus downgrading the city. An increasingly concrete risk that can be avoided with a plan to save a unique city in the world and allow it to continue to shine for the tourists of the future.