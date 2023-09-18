The 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee has approved the candidacy of ‘Talayotic Menorca. A cyclopean-insular odyssey’ as World Heritage, thus adding Spain to its 50th inscription. This was announced by the organization on social networks, shortly before 10:30 this Monday, during the meeting in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia ).

With this new inscription, Spain now has 50 World Heritage sites in its territory, a number that makes it one of the countries with the most assets registered on this list and one of the most recognized internationally for the variety, richness and quality of his heritage. Only the first five are above fifty properties declared World Heritage.

Menorca registers one of the highest densities in the world of prehistoric archaeological sites in inhabited territory. ‘Talayotic Menorca. ‘A Cyclopean Island Odyssey’ brings together the nine components that best represent the constructions of an island culture that evolved under conditions of relative isolation.

From the mid-Bronze Age to the Roman occupation, a sample of prehistoric monuments and sites has been selected, including settlements, funerary spaces, sanctuaries and sacred places that have survived in excellent condition.

Among them, certain exceptional manifestations stand out that are unique and exclusive to Menorca, such as the burial naves, the taula enclosures, the monumental circular houses and the talayots. Furthermore, ‘Talayotic Menorca’ provides exceptional testimony of a prehistoric culture associated with the sky. The orientations of certain monuments allow us to illustrate the relationship of this culture with the sky.

Another feature that guarantees its exceptionality is the harmonious coexistence that the various cyclopean constructions on the island have developed throughout history with its inhabitants. These monuments are inserted in a little-altered Mediterranean landscape with features very similar to those of Prehistory.

The successive stone traditions, the original settlement patterns and the spiritual functionality of the monuments are the reflection of its own identity. They constitute a source of pride for the island and, therefore, remain alive in the landscape of today’s Menorca. In this way, ‘Talayotic Menorca’ currently testifies to an exceptional case of a living archaeological and monumental landscape.

The Spanish delegation participating in the Committee meeting was made up, among others, of the president of the Government, Marga Prohens, and the president of the Consell de Menorca, Adolfo Vilafranca. The Balearic Islands thus add their third inscription on the World Heritage list along with the city of Ibiza and the Serra de Tramuntana.

Collaboration example



In a press release, the Ministry of Culture and Sports has highlighted that the candidacy, promoted by the Consell Insular de Menorca, has been an example of collaboration between administrations: the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Government and the Consell de Menorca itself. Minorca.

“Institutional support and excellent technical work have been key to successfully achieving its inscription on the World Heritage List, after the maturation of the candidacy over more than a decade,” they indicated.

At this meeting of the Committee for the inscription of the property on the World Heritage List, ancient Jericho, also called Tell es-Sultan, presented by Palestine, has also been declared World Heritage; or the Odzala-Kokoua forest massif natural site, in the Congo. The World Heritage Committee is made up of 21 countries elected by the 194 States Parties to the UNESCO Convention for the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage (1972) and is the executive body of this international convention. As such, it is responsible for deciding which new sites meet the characteristics to be inscribed on the World Heritage List, at the proposal of the States Parties.