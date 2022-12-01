It was inscribed by the International Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage today, during its meeting in Rabat, Morocco. By including the Emirati craft “Al-Tali” in the list of intangible cultural heritage.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, said, We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the craft of Talli on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List, during the seventeenth meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee of the States Parties to the Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, The event was held in the Moroccan city of Rabat, as reported by the Emirates News Agency, WAM, through its official account on the social networking site Twitter.