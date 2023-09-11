Venice and Kiev could be declared at risk in the list of UNESCO heritage sites: here’s why

Venice and Kiev could be declared at risk in the list of UNESCO heritage sites which will be defined by September 25th in the meetings to be held in Riyadh. Today, 1,157 sites belong to the World Heritage, of which 900 cultural, 218 natural and 39 mixed. Fifty-five of these are considered “at risk” and another six could be added. The ax could thus fall on Venice, because the Serenissima is threatened by rising waters and “overtourism”, observes Lazare Eloundou, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Agi writes this and specifies that “the Diyarbakir fortress, for example, slightly damaged by the earthquake that devastated southern Turkey this winter, is concerned about “development issues.” UNESCO also wants to include in the world heritage sites of Kiev and Lviv in danger due to the Russian invasion because they are “threatened with destruction”.

“There have been attacks in the buffer zones of these sites and we don’t know what will happen in the future,” regrets the director. All the dossiers were previously studied by experts, who presented their recommendations, both for the placement of endangered assets and for the integration of new sites. Latvia to Thailand passing through Madagascar, the claimants will learn from the World Heritage Committee, whose 45th session kicks off today in Saudi Arabia, whether the exceptional value of their cultural or natural properties is recognized. Among the 53 contenders – a significant number because the 2022 meeting, scheduled for Russia, was not held due to the invasion of Ukraine – many are unknown or at least less famous than the Alhambra in Spain, the Great Wall of La China or Yellowstone Park in the United States.

