Organized by Barcelona City Council and UNESCO in collaboration with the Ministry of Equality and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the Department of Equality and Feminism and the Department of European Union and Foreign Affairs of the Generalitat of Catalonia, The 4th edition of the UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination will be held at the Barcelona International Convention Center (CCIB) on December 10 and 11, 2024.

Aiming to improve engagements, this edition promises to build on the advances made by previous editions and will see the emergence of a movement called ‘Global Alliance against Racism and Discrimination‘, whose objective will be to promote a collaborative approach when implementing impactful and lasting actions in the matter.

According to the EU Eurobarometer, in 2023 more than 21% of people over 15 years of age claimed to have suffered discrimination during the previous year despite the low level of complaints for this reason, a figure that is increasing. Systemic racism has permeated all sectors of society and, although anti-racist laws, policies and institutions already exist, their efficiency is not guaranteed.

The intolerance, exclusion and xenophobia are growing, particularly during electoral processes exacerbated by social media and hate speech. In Europe, populism has increased with anti-immigration and regressive proposals in the social framework and elections around the world have been contaminated with this hatred, which shows the increase in rejection of diversity in society.









Although numerous leaders, academic institutions, civil society groups and NGOs have mobilized to achieve definitive policies and actions, much remains to be done. Hence the importance of the annual UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination. The Forum calls for a concerted effort to find solutions through a society-wide approach, where the voice of the legislator is as valuable as that of community leaders in decision-making.

Investment in policies that combat racism

Sustainable development cannot be achieved if the international community does not assume its responsibility and address this scourge. Racial equity and justice must be at the center of development programs At all levels of governance, in this sense, it is necessary for governments to provide adequate financing mechanisms.

Investing in policies and programs that combat racism generates greater returns in the economy. Having quality data is vital to be able to base political interventions, making the most vulnerable and racialized groups visible. To move forward it is also essential that we recognize and be honest about the legacies of colonialism: the slave trade and centuries of violence, and how they have fueled repression and discrimination.

The Global Alliance against Racism and Discrimination movement will realize the commitments of stakeholders by establishing a broad network that will connect Member States with a diverse coalition of professionals, authorities, Administrations, researchers, artists and civil society leaders in order to foster sustained collaboration.