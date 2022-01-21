The candidacy of espresso coffee represents “an example of rediscovered unity and a great drive towards quality food production for Italy”

“In Italy the coffee is much more than just a drink: it is a real rite, is an integral part of ours national identity and is an expression of our sociability that distinguishes us in the world “. With these words the Undersecretary for Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies, Gian Marco Centinaio, officially approved the candidacy of Italian espresso coffee as heritage Intangible Humanity ofUnesco.

“A candidacy capable of giving strong emphasis on Italy as a world pole in terms of production quality food and food culture: we do not produce coffee and yet we have managed to impose our processing of the raw material on the whole world “, declared Mauro Agnoletti, university professor and candidate coordinator, on the sidelines of the presentation of dossier.

“After more than a year of meetings and mediation, he continued Agnoletti, the dossier, which will now be presented to the Unesco national commission, also represents a good example of found unity of the different identities of our country around one of the many strong elements of his cultural food“.

“Ll coffee ritual, with the set of social, historical and cultural factors that characterize it, added the coordinator of the candidacy, it concerns the entire Italian population. It involves a multiplicity of communities and local realities united by the sharing of the art of preparation and the ways of consuming this drink which has the power to convey social, identity and emotional values ​​that represent our country in the world “, underlined Agnoletti.

“There tradition of coffee unifies cities like Venice where Caffè Florian was born, the first place dedicated to the tasting of this drink, with Naples, where coffee is particularly rooted in tradition, so much so that it has taken on its own ‘cultural specificity’, but it is present with different declinations throughout our country ”, specified the coordinator.

“Was a long work to try to unify two documents which represent different cultures and traditions of coffee and enhance in a single text the historical origin of coffee which is located in the North East of Italy, in particular in Trieste, the place of arrival of the first bags of coffee after the siege of Vienna by of the Turks, e Venice, with Naples where there is perhaps the strongest emblematic community of coffee, which has transformed it into a ritual symbol of Campania’s popular culture to which coffee is often associated when tasting the drink also in the rest of Italy “. “The ritual of espresso coffee, he concluded Agnoletti, is now widespread in all continents, representing one of the symbols of Italian culture “.