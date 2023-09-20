UNESCO, the Italian sites rise to 59: the Emilia-Romagna Gessi enter the List. The Belpaese remains in first place

The number of Italian sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list rises to 59. The UNESCO International Committee meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has given the green light to the inclusion of the chalks and caves of the Emilia-Romagna Apennines in the list of natural world heritage sites.

An area covering almost 3700 hectares which includes the largest salt chalk gorges on the planet, the first to be explored and studied in history.

The site is located in Emilia-Romagna and is made up of seven areas distributed in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Ravenna and Rimini: the Alta Valle Secchia (National Park of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines), the Bassa Collina Reggiana (Protected Landscape of Collina Reggiana), the Zola Predosa chalks (Natura 2000 site), the Bolognesi chalks (Regional Park of the Bolognesi chalks and Calanchi dell’Abbadessa), the Vena del Gesso Romagnola (Regional Park of the Vena del Gesso Romagnola), the Evaporites of San Leo (Natura 2000 site) and the Gessi of Eastern Romagna (Onferno Regional Nature Reserve). Over 900 caves, up to 250 meters high, of which only five can currently be visited.

The technical report of the World Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recognized the characteristics of unity and uniqueness of the site, noting two possible critical issues: one concerns a mining site located near the borders of the area, namely the Monte Tondo, and another the threat of “over-tourism”. In response to the objections, the Italian delegation explained that the only five visitable caves are only accessible to the public by reservation and without the use of artificial lights, guaranteeing that the management of the area will not change. As regards the mine, however, the concessions have been blocked for some time and the excavations will end in the next few years due to the exhaustion of the raw material. The committee therefore unanimously approved the candidacy.

With this new entry, the number of Italian UNESCO World Heritage sites has risen to 59. Italy still confirms itself as the first country in terms of number of sites, with two more than the 57 of China, which in recent years has undermined the primacy of the Bel Paese. Last Sunday, Beijing received the green light for the candidacy of the tea forests of Jingmai Mountain, Pu’er, Yunnan. In third position is Germany with 52, with the entry of medieval Jewish Erfurt.