In addition to deciding on new World Heritage additions, the UNESCO meeting that begins on Sunday in New Delhi will also determine which already recognized sites are added to the list of sites in dangera discussion that promises to be tense.

Until the end of the month, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will not only will study not only the new candidates, but also the threats that exist about places such as the prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in the United Kingdom or the Nepalese town of Lumbini, where Buddha was born.

And although the UN’s educational, scientific and cultural organisation insists that inclusion on the list of endangered sites should not be interpreted as a punishment, many countries see it as such and are fighting to prevent it.

The Italian city of Venice, after the warning issued last year by UNESCO due to global warming and excessive tourism, established months ago a new visitor management system to charge an entrance fee to those who come for just one day.

Australia, after years of confrontation with UNESCO, finally invested more than 3 billion dollars to improve water quality, reduce the effects of climate change and protect the species of the Great Barrier Reef, in order to avoid inclusion on this list.

Now it is the megalithic construction of Stonehenge, the “most structurally sophisticated prehistoric rock circle in the world” according to UNESCO, that is in danger. The site, classified as a world heritage site in 1986, is threatened by a government project to build a road tunnel nearby.

The British courts blocked a first version of the project in July 2021 due to the possible impact of the infrastructure on this monument built in stages between 3,000 and 2,300 BC. But the then conservative leaders went ahead with the construction, arguing that the tunnel would protect Stonehenge by relieving congestion in the area.

Deterioration and instability

The Labour Party of new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who this month ended 14 years of Conservative rule, is instead advocating a different “line” on the issue, said Lazare Eloundou, director of World Heritage at UNESCO, who said he was unaware of the proposals that London will present on the matter during the meeting in India.

Another hot potato is Lumbini, Buddha’s hometown in Nepal.lost for centuries and covered by jungle until its rediscovery in 1896 when a 3rd century stone pillar with inscriptions enabled historians to identify it. A century later, in 1997, this place of pilgrimage for millions of Buddhists each year was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

“The site is in danger because many monuments are not well maintained and are in a strong process of degradation,” says Eloundou.

The committee meeting in New Delhi will also study cases of places in danger due to the instability of the countries where they are located, such as Bamiyan Valley, Afghanistanwhose giant stone Buddhas were destroyed by the Taliban in 2001; or the ancient city of Sana’a, in the context of war in Yemen.

They may also decide to exclude certain sites from this list if the situation has improved, as is the case with Niokolo Koba Natural Park, Senegal, where little by little the elephants are gaining ground again.

The UN organization will also study the inscription of 25 new sites in its World Heritage, like the Brazilian park of Lençois Maranhenses, a vast expanse of dunes dotted with deep blue or turquoise green lagoons.

