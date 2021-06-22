UN agency UNESCO wants to put the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on the list of ‘endangered’ World Heritage. This is evident from a report that the organization has drafted. Australia has reacted with resentment to the proposal.

The condition of the world’s largest coral reef system has deteriorated since 2015, according to the organization, and urgent action is needed to counter the effects of climate change. The reef is an important tourist attraction for Australia and generates billions of euros annually. Environment Minister Susan Ley reacted displeased to the report, the newspaper reports The Canberra Times. A committee will vote on UNESCO’s proposal next month, and Ley says he will fight to prevent it from passing. Australia fears the new status could affect tourism.

“This is a complete undermining of the normal process,” Ley said. She was referring, among other things, to the fact that a week before the report was published, UNESCO had assured her that the reef would not be included on the list. She called it a “flawed decision” and found it clear that there was “politics” behind it. She didn’t say what she meant by that. Reuters news agency quotes an insider as saying the Australian government believes China is responsible for the plan. The relationship between the two countries has cooled in the past year, partly because of the corona pandemic.