The Director of the Education Authority of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization / UNESCO / Stefania Janini confirmed that with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the organization lost a major supporter for its programs in the field of education and its development in the world, and expressed its sincere condolences and condolences for UNESCO to the leadership and people of the UAE on his death. May God have mercy on him.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency, the international official explained that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid gave a lot to the field of education around the world and had white hands in terms of supporting UNESCO programs for girls ’education in conflict and war zones.

She said that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid was one of the main supporters of UNESCO, and thanks to his support and assistance, we were able to enable many children and girls to enter school in poor areas around the world .. And his partnership with us was through the Hamdan-UNESCO International Prize to reward distinguished educational practices in the world. A great incentive for us to support the noble message of the men and women of education across the world … affirming that he deeply believed in the message of education and the role of culture in achieving peace and encouraging dialogue between cultures and religions. “

She added, “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid will remain eternal in our minds … and we at UNESCO are proud of having a plaque bearing his name in our organization in honor of him for his efforts to support education programs that it implements in many poor areas.” She described the Hamdan-UNESCO International Prize as an example. I live on how to support and encourage teachers and activate their role in society, especially in such circumstances that we live in in the world in light of the decline in travel trips and the activation of distance education.





