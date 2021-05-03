The design of the Region reaps another international success. A team with the participation of architects trained at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) has won the third prize in the competition launched by UNESCO in November to begin the reconstruction of Mosul (Iraq). More than 400 proposals from all over the world were submitted to the call. The select jury included two Pritzker prizes – known as the ‘Nobel’ for architecture -: Dominique Perrault and Wang Shu.

Pedro García Martínez, professor at the UPCT, and the architects Maribel Sánchez Fernández, Rocío Sánchez Córcoles, Manuel Albaladejo Garre, Francisco Jesús Aparicio Buendía and Jonathan Andrés Ríos Armijos, all of them studied at the Cartagena educational institution, make up the team. It was led by Francisco Javier Maroto Ramos, from the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM), and the brothers Antonio and Alberto Palomino Bueno were also part of it. The idea for the international contest encompassed the recovery of the historic Al Nouri complex, in the historic heart of Mosul, which included several monumental spiritual landmarks such as the Al-Hadba Minaret and the Al Nouri Prayer Hall. The war devastated everything in 2017. The call not only foresaw reconstruction.

The organizers also asked the participants to integrate new functions and secondary buildings, in order to recover the central importance of the complex for the fabric of the city. UNESCO and the Iraqi Ministry of Culture launched the contest as a catalyst to promote the reconstruction of Mosul (the third largest city in that country), which suffered the barbarity of the war. The aim is to try to heal the wounds of war conflicts with a call “for resilience, hope, social cohesion and reconciliation.”

Pedro García Martínez: “Architecture is a powerful tool for understanding reality and improving society”



The proposal with Cartagena seal was based on a porticoed walk that served to unify the area of ​​action, explains to LA TRUTH Pedro García Martínez (author of the best new building in the last regional architecture awards). The teacher expresses the satisfaction of the entire team for this third award that encourages them to continue working. “Architecture is shown as a powerful tool to understand the reality in which we live and to contribute to improving society,” he declares.

Egypt and India



The first prize in the contest (which will be the one that is finally executed) has been for the proposal led by Egyptian professor Salah El Din Samir Hareedy, who belongs to the University of Alexandria. He is endowed with $ 50,000. Create integrated open public spaces, connecting the main courtyard in front of the Prayer Room with the expansion area.

The second place went to India, with a $ 40,000 prize. In fourth place was a design devised by professionals from the United States and Mexico, and fifth, for another set from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France.