Despite the fact that artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly present in our daily lives, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) warned that less than 10 percent of educational institutions have developed some policy or guideline to guide students and teachers on its use.

He added that in schools where there is guidance on the subject, 40 percent deal with unwritten rules, which have only been communicated to the community orally, while 20 percent of those surveyed said they did not know if the institution where they study has reviewed the use of this technology.

According to a global survey on artificial intelligence in educational institutions, it is still a challenge for them to respond immediately to the sudden appearance of generative AI applications that can produce visual content and text.

Vital role of teachers

The results, UNESCO noted, reveal the “vital role that teachers play in this new era as facilitators of learning. However, they need guidance and training to face these challenges.”

He noted that education systems “still balance and deliberate on possible responses, so system-wide policies that apply to a large number of national educational institutions are likely to take much longer to formulate and cohere.” and regional”.

However, he warned that these decisions are analyzed in a context of rapid changes, since it is estimated that the ChatGPT application alone already has one hundred million users around the world, which is why many specialists consider it to be the digital application with the most rapid spread “of all time, surpassing the dizzying growth of social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat.”

The United Nations specialized agency announced that it is developing political guidelines on the use of generative artificial intelligence in education and research, as well as competency frameworks for students and teachers in school education, which will be announced during the Week of the Digital Learning, which will take place at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, from September 4 to 7.