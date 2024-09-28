Female journalists are increasingly targeted with online defamation, hate speech and cyberbullying. The alarm is raised internationally. If the profession of journalism has been exposed to increasingly greater risks in recent years, it is even harder for women: between 2021 and 2022 the percentage of female journalists killed almost doubled (going from 6 to 11% of the total), while online violence – with defamation, misinformation, cyberbullying and hate speech – becomes evident female journalists of all latitudes say they have suffered to a great extent (at least 73% of women interviewed in a survey carried out by UNESCO in 125 countries on a sample of 900 journalists and published in 2022).

This was discussed in the twenty-fifth World Congress of the Association of Women Journalists and Writers (AMMPE World) in Punta Arenas, Chile, with 144 professionals from five continents. Violence online has direct effects on the real lives of the journalists who have suffered it: again according to UNESCO data, presented in Punta Arenas by Sergio Pinto, councilor of the UNESCO regional office for Latin America and the Caribbean , for 26% of victims it produced mental health consequences, while for 30% it was a decisive factor in opting for self-censorship. “Gender-based violence remains one of the most serious threats to human rights and freedom of expression – Pinto reiterated – UNESCO supports an urgent appeal for collective action with a view to eradicating this scourge that affects female journalists”.