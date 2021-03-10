Chloé Maurel continues her efforts to make known the United Nations system founded, emerging from the abomination, so that peace, human rights, justice and social progress prevail in the world. In the continuity of his History of Unesco, 1945-1974, she publishes the Great Speeches at Unesco from 1945 to the present day, in a stimulating approach. Unesco is a unique institution in that its mission transgresses geopolitical confrontations, that it breaks with the hierarchies established between civilizations, cultures and languages, that it promotes a right to knowledge and knowledge. Of course, the institution was subject to realpolitik, when the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia withdrew in 1984 from Unesco, which had the project of a third world press agency against the monopoly. information from Western agencies and the United States again, in 2012, after the admission of Palestine into its midst. Unesco is not “The world parliament of intellectual workers” desired in 1945 at its founding conference. The allocated budgets seem to confine Unesco to the memory with the census of the world heritage. It is to omit its role of ethical watch with the bioethics and alert program on the depletion of the world’s resources, its action for literacy and education, against racism and colonialism …

Chloé Maurel, through the speeches chosen, demonstrates that Unesco is a place where the causes and reasons of disorders in the world are questioned, like Jaime Torres Bodet who was its director general: “What is most distressing in the drama of our civilization is that the two protagonists are, on the one hand, humanity which constitutes a united and inseparable whole, but which, alas, is , so difficult to guide in one direction and unite in the same purpose; and, on the other hand, man. That is to say: the whole and the individual, the universe and the atom, the discourse of the centuries. es and the syllable of the moment. “

Most of the speeches used bear witness to this approach, which goes beyond the limits of government representatives and moves away from politico-diplomatic circles. Thus the mathematician Bertrand Russell warns that “The theory and practice of modern nuclear physics have brutally revealed that a total ignorance of the world of science is no longer compatible with the survival of mankind” or Wole Soyinka, Nobel Prize for Literature, notes that “The major problem facing the world is that of cultural domination, of the spirit of domination that prevails in certain cultures and religions… a disdain for the ‘invisible cultures’ of the world”.

In the system of international relations, for Jaime Torres Bodet, Unesco stands out “In that it found its origin in the conviction that wars are born in the minds of men” and “Peace is above all, just like war, a state of consciousness”.