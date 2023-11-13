His Excellency Dr. Mansour Al Awar, President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, announced that the Emirati proposal regarding the World Day of Code and the World Day of Digital Education was adopted by UNESCO, which indicates the appreciation of the international organization UNESCO for the Emirati achievement in this regard, and also represents a global testimony to the importance of the prominent role. Which was devoted by government efforts to invest in technology developments for the benefit of education.

He said, “This entitlement to recognition is based on a proven track record of world-leading projects and a wealth of strategic initiatives in the country inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which aimed more than two decades ago to bring about changes.” This change was radical in the education scene, and the first of this change was the establishment of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University as the first smart university in the region with an early smart education model.”

He added, “I hope that this new Emirati initiative and its adoption by UNESCO will be an incentive for universities and higher education institutions in the country and those concerned with education on a large scale to make more efforts to accelerate the path of digital transformation in education, and to adopt digital solutions in curricula and educational models. I am confident that the future will hold We have good news of more pioneering Emirati initiatives that enhance the UAE’s position as a global center for programming and digital education.”