In the south of Germany in particular, wealth among married couples is often very unequally distributed: men own almost everything, women little or nothing. What poor women can do to rich men despite gift taxes.

Me are aware, dear readers, that we have presented you with hard food over the last few weeks: community of heirs, custody account management, matrimonial property regime, owning your own home and then also the will in the face of death. That was a bit much at once, there was little joy, but I don’t want to ask your forgiveness.

The topics simply had to be on the table. Now I offer you that we take care of the optimization of your assets in the next few weeks. I will discuss this process face-to-face with the bright minds of you here in the capital in October. But because the majority of you shy away from traveling to the “dysfunctional” part of this republic, I would like to share this knowledge with you in the form of a few columns – okay?