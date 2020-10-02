Upgrade
Unemployment Young adult, tell us what job search and unemployment are like during the Korona period

October 2, 2020
The number of unemployed under the age of 25 has risen sharply as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. Answer our survey and tell us about your experiences.

Under The number of unemployed at the age of 25 has increased violently as a result of a coronavirus epidemic.

HS wants to hear about the experiences of job search during the Korona period. Have you been laid off or laid off? Were you part-time working alongside your studies, but they ran out?

What has the job search been like? What kind of jobs have you been offered? Have there been any shortcomings in the employment contracts? How have your days been spent unemployed?

We are especially looking for our own experiences of job search and unemployment during the Korona period for those under 25 living in the Helsinki metropolitan area and looking for work here. If you know someone who is affected by this topic, share this survey with them. The response time is Monday, October 5 until 9 a.m.

Customer at the TE office in Pasila. The photo was taken in July.­Picture: Markku Ulander

