Unemployment Worrying figure for Finland’s largest unemployment fund: the number of aid applications increased significantly in January

The General Unemployment Insurance Fund The JRC expects that the number of applications in February will decrease from January.

Finland The number of unemployment benefit applications received by the largest unemployment fund, the General Unemployment Fund (JRC), increased significantly in January. This is clear from the statistics requested by HS from the JRC.

More than 81,000 members of the JRC applied for earnings-related unemployment benefits from the JRC in January, compared with just under 65,000 in December. The number of applications in January is the highest since last June. The peak of May is still a long way off.

Because unemployment benefits must be applied for every month, the monthly number of applications reflects the current situation of the fund’s membership.

“We received a very large number of applications in January, which shows that the situation has deteriorated compared to the autumn,” says the specialist. Petja Eklund From the JRC.

The situation of the JRC, on the other hand, gives an indication of the situation in Finland as a whole: the fund includes almost half a million people, or more than a fifth of Finnish employees.

JRC according to statistics, for example, the number of layoffs starting increased in January. For further applications, the JRC is not in a position to specify the proportion of redundancies.

According to Eklund, the increase in the number of applications in January is a typical phenomenon regardless of the year. Therefore, at least it cannot yet be concluded that the unemployment situation is clearly deteriorating.

“The bad news would be if application volumes continue to grow in February. We currently estimate that there will be fewer applications in February than in January. In any case, the numbers are large compared to last year, ”says Eklund.

The whole country Unemployment figures are monitored from Statistics Finland’s Labor Force Survey and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s employment statistics. Their January figures have not yet been completed.

In December, the trend in the unemployment rate in the Labor Force Survey was roughly at the same level as it has been throughout the pandemic. The definition of unemployment in the Labor Force Survey is such that those laid off are classified as unemployed only after three months of layoff.

In employment statistics, the number of unemployed jobseekers who registered with te offices rose sharply in December but is still far from the April and May highs.