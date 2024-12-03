Unemployment was reduced by 16,000 people in November without major effects on employment due to DANA yet being seen

Usual data on the reduction of unemployment, but also of employment, in November. Specifically, the number of unemployed registered in the SEPE offices was reduced by 16,000 people, less than in previous years, and the labor market as a whole lost 30,000 workers, in line with the pre-pandemic period. This month, all eyes have been directed to Valencia, for being the first records after the DANA catastrophe. At the moment, no anomalies are observed in the province’s data.

The total balance after the movements in November leaves a total of 21.3 million workers affiliated with Social Security and 2,586,018 people unemployed, at 2008 levels, at the beginning of the Great Recession and “the lowest figure in a month of November since 2007,” highlights the Ministry of Labor.

Specifically, in the province of Valencia, “the areas affected by DANA have not had an impact on the level of employment.” Indicates the Ministry of Social Security. In fact, the province of Valencia has experienced an increase of 11,217 affiliates compared to the month of October, in line with the previous two years (13,000, 12,500). If we look at the registered unemployment records, it has been reduced by 58 unemployed people registered at the SEPE offices.