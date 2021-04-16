Unemployment Vanhanen Kauppalehti: agree on spending limits discussion on the reform of unemployment insurance – “I am flexible with regard to the reform of the model”

According to the Minister of Finance, Finland’s indebtedness will be reduced years before the set target, if at all.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (center) says the government must make a binding decision on reforming unemployment security in next week’s framework debate. Vanhanen says his position Kauppalehti in an interview.

According to the Minister of Finance, the reform must be done in such a way that public finances are strengthened and the supply of labor increases. Vanhanen says that he is open, for example, to the involvement of labor market organizations in the further work of the policy.

“I am flexible with regard to the reform model”, Vanhanen says the magazine.

Government has outlined that government debt – to – GDP ratio should be stabilized by the end of the decade. Vanhanen tells Kauppalehti that the goal can be achieved several years earlier, if at all.

The term of office is midway. Vanhanen anticipates more difficult next week’s mid-strife than in 2005 and 2009, when he served as prime minister.

“This third time is by far the most serious in terms of severity,” Vanhanen tells Kauppalehti.

Vanhanen has also made extensive investments in research and product development. On Friday, he suggested Rural Future in an interview, investing ten billion euros for ten years. Funding would be provided by debt or by a budget article lasting at least two parliamentary terms that would not be politically altered.

Business The delegation (Eva) published a report on Wednesday called Persistently Unemployed. According to its conclusions, there are many long-term unemployed in Finland whose employment is really difficult.

By persistent unemployment, the report refers to a phenomenon in which the unemployed are unlikely to find employment. According to Eva’s report, there are 162,000 such persistently unemployed people in Finland.

According to the report, their chances of getting a job in a year’s time span are really low.