Unemployment | Unemployment among foreigners peaked in Vantaa

In Vantaa, foreigners became unemployed in droves.

Foreigners the proportion of the unemployed increased to record numbers in Vantaa. The matter is clear from the statistics of the Ministry of Labor and the Economy.

According to the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, there were more than 44,000 foreign unemployed jobseekers in Finland in December. It is the largest number in the measurement history. There were 5,000 of them in Vantaa.

Before the corona pandemic worsened at the beginning of 2020, their number was well below three thousand

Vantaa mayor Pekka Timonen says that Vantaa's own figures do not show the number of unemployed foreigners, but the number of unemployed people speaking foreign languages.

They are, of course, a different matter, because many foreign speakers are nevertheless Finnish citizens.

In Vantaa, the proportion of foreign speakers in the population is the highest in Finland, more than 25 percent.

“We calculated that in January, 7,239 of the unemployed job seekers in Vantaa were foreign speakers. In January, the corresponding figure was 6,303 in Espoo and 13,147 in Helsinki,” says Timonen.

However, the unemployment rate of foreign speakers in Vantaa is significantly higher in relation to the population than in Helsinki.

Vantaa city manager Pekka Timonen.

Foreign speakers According to Timonen, the increase in unemployment is mainly explained by the decline in construction, as a large part of the construction workforce speaks foreign languages.

“We have not identified any other specific reasons for the increased unemployment of foreign speakers.”

In Vantaa, 72 percent of those laid off in the construction industry in December and 55 percent of those who became unemployed spoke a foreign language, says Timonen.

Vantaa is now experiencing a strong recession in the construction industry. Unemployment among foreign speakers increased strongly in the fall, but now there are already signs of the fall stopping.

“In January, the unemployment rate for foreign speakers under 30 years of age decreased by 0.6 percentage points and for all foreign speakers by 0.1 percentage points,” says Timonen.

“Could we already be at a turning point? In a comparison of Finland's 15 largest cities, Vantaa's unemployment rate in January was slightly above average, at 12.2 percent.”

Timonen says that he is worried about the unemployment situation of foreign speakers, but he points out that the concern is especially whether some of the unemployed foreign speakers will move from Vantaa to other places.

“Vantaa is a growing city, and in the long term, we need these people. Construction continues; we have labor needs in many fields.

“Estonians are a big group in Vantaa. A lot of people have come from Ukraine, as well as from other parts of Eastern Europe. The newcomers are a diverse group both in terms of education and country of origin.”

The current unemployment situation in the construction industry should be alleviated with national measures, Timonen thinks.

“Joint actions are needed so that the hole in the construction industry is not at least deepened.”

“Vantaa itself is not going to cut its construction investments, but they will continue.”

He points out that Vantaa's trolley also brings work to builders for years, as long as the construction gets going. The council decided on the light rail line in the spring, but there is no decision yet on state support for the construction.