Unemployment | There are a record number of unemployed foreigners in Finland

There was a historically high number of unemployed foreigners in December. The weak position of foreigners in the Finnish labor market can be seen in the background.

Foreigners the number of unemployed people in Finland has risen to a record high. According to the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, there were more than 44,000 foreign unemployed jobseekers in Finland in December. It is the largest number in the measurement history.

In January, the number of unemployed foreigners decreased slightly, because then there were more than 42,400 of them. The January figure is the fifth highest in history and by far the highest January figure.

In some large cities, such as Vantaa, there were more foreign unemployed jobseekers in January than ever before in the history of the survey.

Foreigners the number of unemployed job seekers has grown a lot this decade. Back in January 2020, there were less than 25,400 foreign unemployed job seekers, now there are already 67 percent more of them.

The number of foreign unemployed people grew very quickly after the corona pandemic hit Finland in March 2020. In March 2020, there were approximately 30,600 foreign unemployed job seekers, and a month later there were almost 10,000 more of them. Since then, the number of unemployed foreigners has remained clearly higher than before.

The corona pandemic momentarily weakened the entire employment situation in Finland. For example, in April–May 2020, the share of unemployed jobseekers in the workforce rose to 16.5 percent. At that time, the share of unemployed foreigners among all unemployed job seekers was less than 10 percent.

After the corona pandemic, the share of unemployed foreigners among all unemployed job seekers has increased. In July, the share was at its highest at more than 15 percent. In January, the share was 14.6 percent.

At the same time, the entire employment situation in Finland has weakened even further, as the share of unemployed jobseekers in the labor force is now at its highest level since July 2021.

Immigrants position in the Finnish labor market has been discussed a lot in recent years.

For example, those who recently defended their doctorate Quivine Ndomo said In an interview with HS earlier in February, that immigrants will be made into a new subcategory in Finland.

Ndomo said in an interview that immigrants often come to Finland to do, for example, a gig as a caregiver. When an employee does not have a permanent employment relationship, he also does not have paid holidays, and he is not entitled to services provided by the employer.

“As long as you are healthy and strong, you can take as many shifts as you want and you can earn well. But if you get sick, you are on your own,” Ndomo said.

According to his research, the lives of many immigrants are overshadowed by the constant stress of the possibility of deportation at any time.

The like viewpoints were presented in December by a special researcher from Statistics Finland Hanna Sutela. He wrote In the Tieto & trends blog, that immigrants are in a weaker position on the labor market than those of Finnish background. In practice, this can be seen in the fact that foreigners do more fixed-term and part-time work, temporary work or other types of work than Finns.

“Among those with a foreign background, the proportion of those working on platforms is many times higher than those with Finnish backgrounds – especially platform-mediated taxi services and courier services are largely dependent on labor with a foreign background,” writes Sutela.

According to Sutela, for example, in 2021, the employment relationships of people with a foreign background were temporary and part-time more often than those with a Finnish background.

“While almost two-thirds of employed people with a Finnish background were in full-time continuous paid work, i.e. in so-called normal employment relationships in 2021, the corresponding share among employed people with a foreign background was almost 10 percentage points lower,” writes Sutela.

“The reason for non-standard work is found more often among people with a foreign background than the rest of the population because it has not been possible to get other types of work.”

According to Sutela, the skills of foreigners are also not being used, as a significant part of people with a foreign background work in jobs that are more modest than their own skill level.

“The resources of the workforce with a foreign background are not used not only in terms of skills but also in terms of work input more often than the population with a Finnish background.”

However, Sutela's perspective on the employment of immigrants is not completely bleak, as she reminded that the employment of people born abroad seems to have grown more in Finland in recent years than in EU countries on average.

The unemployed the increase in the number of foreigners is also reflected in the increase in public expenditures.

A foreigner can receive Finnish unemployment insurance if he or she is a citizen of an EU or EEA country or Switzerland, or a member of their family, or if they have a residence permit.