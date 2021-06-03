Unemployment The United States has the fewest new unemployed during the entire corona epidemic

Last week, the number of new unemployment benefit applications was at its lowest level since mid-March 2020.

Stateside less than 400,000 new claims for unemployment benefits were registered last week for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Figures show the U.S. labor market is strengthening, although companies are already threatened by a shortage of workers, according to news agency Reuters. Many companies, regardless of sector and location, report difficulties in finding labor.

During the week, 385,000 applications were registered, while Reuters ’economist forecast expected 390,000 new applications. In the second week, there were 405,000 applications.

April Since the end of the year, the number of new unemployment benefits has fallen by more than 30 percent, he says Wall Street Journal.

However, the figures for the pandemic period are still far from the so-called normal: before the coronavirus crisis in the United States, between 200,000 and 250,000 new applications for unemployment benefits were made every week.

Although companies are suffering from labor shortages, there are still nearly 10 million unemployed officially in the United States.

According to Reuters, the mismatch has been caused by increased unemployment benefits, difficulties in arranging childcare and fears of getting a coronavirus disease.