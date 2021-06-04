Unemployment The United States has a record number of job vacancies, the unemployment rate fell in May

In the United States, the unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in May.

Stateside the recruitment rate for new employees accelerated in May.

According to figures released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday, 559,000 new non-agricultural jobs were created in the country in May. The economist forecast of the news agency Reuters expected 650,000 new jobs.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.8 per cent in May, from 6.1 per cent in April.

At the same time, the ministry corrected the number of new jobs in April to 278,000, up from 266,000 previously reported.

New applications for unemployment benefits the number fell last week again to the lowest level of the pandemic period, when less than 400,000 new applications were registered per week.

Renew jobs are created even faster than labor is available. In the United States, there are currently a record 8.1 million job vacancies, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, there are still about 9.3 million unemployed officially in the United States.

Disproportions have led to, for example, increased unemployment benefits, difficulties in arranging childcare and fears of developing a coronavirus disease due to the failure of many citizens to take the vaccine. The fact that women stay at home is often due to the fact that not all schools have yet to switch entirely to contact teaching.