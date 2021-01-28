The indicators are red. The figures published Wednesday by the Direction of the animation of research, studies and statistics (Dares) show a surge of registered with Pôle emploi. The Covid crisis has thrown a higher number of unemployed people into precariousness. In category A, the unemployed with no activity increased by 7.5% over one year, with 265,400 additional people. On the scale of the fourth quarter, however, their number is down by 2.7%. Categories B and C, those who worked 78 hours or more during the month, recorded a decrease of 1.7% in 2020 and an increase of 0.4% in metropolitan France.

The number of unemployed in categories A, B and C thus climbs by 4.5% over the year, but falls by 1.3% over the quarter. They are now 6,006,900 million in this situation according to the Dares. If partial unemployment played its role of shock absorber (3.1 million employees benefited from it in November and 2.4 million in December), the less catastrophic results of the third and fourth quarters will not have succeeded in making up for the cataclysm. of the first confinement. Many economic activities were then forced to stop, causing category A entrants to explode by 24.5% (in the second quarter). A historic record.

An upsurge in economic layoffs

Among the most impacted by this black year: young people. Those under 25 who are unemployed or insecure are up 7.1% in 2020. This phenomenon is particularly marked among men. As for the 25-49 year olds and the 50 year olds and over, they are respectively up by 4.6 and 4.3%. This increase in the number of people registered with Pôle emploi concerns above all the medium to long-term unemployed. In 2020, they are 12.1% more to be without work for six months until less than twelve months. Those deprived of employment for a year or more are up 9.1%. In total, including the unemployed who are not required to do job searches, 6.7 million people are now on the lists of the former ANPE.

The reasons for entry leave little room for doubt. Redundancies increased by 26.5% in 2020 and conventional terminations by 7.1%. Since March 2020, 84,130 termination of employment contracts have been envisaged as part of a PSE, three times more than in 2019. While many companies have not yet made redundancies and the risk of bankruptcy remains high, the government persists in its desire to suppress rights to the unemployed by contenting itself with arranging the latest Unédic reform (our article on the subject).