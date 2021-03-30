Unemployment The number of unemployed increased by 35,000 in February – “Korona is a huge disruption in the labor market,” says the expert

“The coming months look weak, but the closure measures and vaccinations should pave the way for opening up the economy in the summer, which will improve the employment situation towards the end of the year,” says Pasi Kuoppamäki of Danske Bank.

Unemployed The number of employed persons increased in February and the number of employed persons decreased compared to last year, according to Statistics Finland’s recent figures. There were 35,000 more unemployed in February than in February last year, according to Statistics Finland’s Labor Force Survey. The number of employed persons was 6,000 less in February than a year ago.

The Central Chamber of Commerce describes the employment situation in Finland as “still harsh”. Chief Economist of the Central Chamber of Commerce Mauri Kotamäki estimates that the new closure and movement restrictions will further increase layoffs and unemployment.

The unemployment rate was 8.1 per cent in February, up from 6.9 per cent a year earlier. The employment rate was 70.0 per cent in February, up from 70.3 per cent a year earlier. At the same time, 79,000 new job vacancies were reported to the Employment and Economic Development Offices, which is 5,000 more than in February 2020.

“Korona is obviously a giant disruption in the job market. In Finland, it has been reflected especially in the increase in layoffs. About 56,000 people were laid off full-time on the February calculation day. It is a terribly large number compared to normal, but fortunately clearly lower than at the beginning of the crisis, ”Kotamäki says in a press release from the Central Chamber of Commerce.

Danske Bank chief economist Pasi Kuoppamäki described Tuesday morning that the labor market remained fairly stable in February. According to Kuoppamäki’s “quick comment”, the second wave of the corona epidemic was already felt in the Finnish economy in February.

“The deteriorating disease situation and new containment measures will mean at least an increase in layoffs in the spring. It would therefore be useful to have more detailed sectoral information on redundancies during the spring. The coming months look weak, but the closure measures and vaccinations should pave the way for opening up the economy in the summer, which will improve the employment situation towards the end of the year, ”says Kuoppamäki in a Danske Bank press release.