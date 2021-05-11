Unemployment The interest rate year brought the number of members of unemployment funds up again – Almost half as many young adults joined the funds as in the previous year

At the end of last year, unemployment funds included a total of almost two million employees and entrepreneurs. Up to 30-year-olds became members of unemployment funds 45 per cent more than in the previous year.

Young people Almost half as many adults joined the unemployment funds last year as in the previous year, says the joint organization of the Unemployment Insurance Funds.

The organization collected data from 17 different funds. In the corona year, they were joined by more than 80,000 people up to the age of 30, while in 2019 they gathered just under 56,000 new members of the same age. Growth was 45 percent.

In terms of numbers, most young adults joined the General Unemployment Insurance Fund (JRC), which attracted more than 70% more new members than a year earlier. . In relative terms, there was even more growth in the number of young people joining the Doctors’ Unemployment Insurance Fund, where the number of applications from young adults increased by 86 per cent.

“Last year, layoffs caused by the corona have further increased the importance of cash membership,” the executive director of the joint organization Aki Villman says in a press release.

All in all Unemployment funds included nearly two million wage earners and entrepreneurs at the end of last year. By far the largest of the funds is the JRC, which had almost half a million members at the end of the year. In April this year, the organization said it had violated the 500,000-member milestone.

The membership of all unemployment funds increased by 3% last year. Membership levels returned close to the 2015 level, after which they began to decline.

Overall, Villman describes the total membership as stable.

“Increased unemployment can cause a small increase in membership numbers and correspondingly in good times, membership numbers can fall slightly. Retirement for large age groups can also be reflected in the figures, ”he says in a press release.

There are currently a total of 21 unemployment funds in Finland.