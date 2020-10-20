Unemployment Statistics Finland: Unemployment clearly increased year-on-year in September

The unemployment rate was 7.6 per cent in September, up from 5.9 per cent a year earlier.

In Finland were 35,000 fewer employed in September than a year ago, according to Statistics Finland labor force survey.

There were 47,000 more unemployed than in the corresponding period last year. The total number of unemployed was 208,000.

The employment rate, ie the share of employed persons aged 15 to 64, was 72 per cent in September, compared with 72.7 per cent a year earlier. The employment rate for men fell by 0.4 percentage points from September last year to 73.4 per cent. The employment rate for women fell by 0.9 percentage points to 70.6 per cent.

The unemployment rate for men rose by 1.6 percentage points to 7.7 per cent from September last year. The female unemployment rate rose by 1.7 percentage points to 7.4 per cent.

The unemployment rate for young people aged 15 to 24 was 14.3 per cent in September, which was the same as a year earlier.

The figures for employment and unemployment are usually compared to a year ago, as they are seasonally variable. Seasonally adjusted trend figures, on the other hand, are comparable.

The trend figure for the employment rate was 71.4 per cent, compared with 72.8 per cent a year ago. The trend figure for the unemployment rate was 8.4 per cent, compared with 6.7 per cent a year earlier.

At the Ministry of Employment and the Economy there were a total of 316,000 unemployed jobseekers at the end of September. There were 90,000 more unemployed jobseekers than in the corresponding period last year.

The data appear from the employment services statistics of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, which are based on the number of clients in te offices. Statistics Finland’s labor force survey is conducted as a telephone survey.

The number of unemployed jobseekers increased in September compared to the previous year throughout Finland.

The largest increase was in Uusimaa, 62 percent. In Ostrobothnia, the number of unemployed jobseekers increased by 49 per cent, in Southwest Finland by 44 per cent and in Pirkanmaa by 40 per cent.