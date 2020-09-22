Upgrade
Unemployment Statistics Finland: The number of employed decreased in August compared to last year

Bhavi Mandalia
September 22, 2020
The trend figure for the employment rate was 71.6 per cent in August.

In Finland was 65,000 fewer employed in August than a year earlier, says Statistics Finland labor force survey.

The number of unemployed was 42,000 higher than in August last year, which means an increase of almost 25%. The trend rate for the employment rate (the share of employed persons aged 15–64) was 71.6 per cent. The seasonally unadjusted employment rate fell by about two per cent year-on-year.

Direction is the same type as in previous months. The figures for employment and unemployment are usually compared to a year ago, as they are seasonally variable.

Many are also still laid off following the effects of the coronavirus, but the number has clearly decreased. At the end of August, 61,000 full-time layoffs had registered with employment and economic development offices, which was 54,000 more than a year ago. At the end of July, there were 100,000 laid off.

