Unemployment rate was recorded in the quarter ended in April; was flat compared to the previous quarter

The unemployment rate in Brazil reached 8.5% in the quarter ended in April 2023. The unemployment rate of Brazilians had been 8.4% in the previous quarter (November, December and January), a change considered statistically stable, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In absolute numbers, there are 9.1 million unemployed in the country. The result was released this Wednesday (May 31, 2023). Here’s the full of the report (4 MB)

The unemployment rate dropped by 2 percentage points compared to the same moving quarter of 2022, when it was 10.5%.

The population looking for a job in the labor market remained in relation to the previous quarter. There were 9 million in November, December and January. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, there was a drop of 19.9%, or 2.3 million fewer Brazilians in this situation.

The data are part of the Continuous PNAD (Continuous National Household Sample Survey). The document shows monthly indicators produced with information from the moving quarter ended in April 2023 (February, March and April).