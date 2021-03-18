Unemployment security Minister in charge Pekonen: Cutting earnings-related duration will not progress under my leadership

According to the HS, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Finance have proposed staggering the maximum duration of earnings-related security from 100 to 400 days.

Socialand Minister of Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) says he does not intend to promote a reduction in the duration of unemployment insurance.

“Cutting the duration of unemployment insurance will not progress under my leadership. The working group dealt with the case independently, looking at different models. Political decisions on employment measures are made by the government instead, ”Pekonen wrote on Twitter.

HS said on Wednesday that the tripartite working group on changes in unemployment security could not reach an agreement on staggering the duration of earnings-related unemployment security.

The controversial report will be released today, Thursday. The matter will next move to the table of the government preparing for the framework dispute.

According to HS, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, which represented the state in the working group, and the Ministry of Finance proposed in the group that the maximum duration of earnings-related security be staggered from 100 to 400 days, but the proposal was rejected by trade unions.

Pekonen heads the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, but the ministry’s officials work independently in a tripartite working group. Pekonen’s statement on Twitter that he does not intend to contribute to shortening the duration of unemployment insurance promises difficult negotiations for the government.

Read more: HS data: Ministries propose staggering of earnings-related duration to at least 100 days, trade union movement knocks out decline

Social- and in the Ministry of Health’s ground proposal, the duration of earnings-related security would be linked to how many months a person who has been unemployed has been employed during the previous 35 months.

The maximum length of earnings-related would remain in the current 400 days if there have been at least 20 working months in the previous 35 months. If there have been at least 15 working months, the earnings-related period would not exceed 300 days. At least 10 working months would provide earnings protection for 200 days and at least 5 months for 100 days.

The change proposed by officials would be a clear weakening of earnings-related. At present, earners can receive 400 days if they have been employed for at least 6 months in the 28 months before unemployment. The maximum duration is 300 days if the person has only been in employment for less than three years.

The basic proposal of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has been prepared together with the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance estimates that it will bring about 5,500 to 6,500 additional workers by the end of the decade.