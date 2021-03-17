Unemployment security HS data: Ministries propose staggering of earnings-related duration to at least 100 days, trade union movement knocks out decline

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s basic proposal would have brought about 6,000 additional employees. The dissenting report of the tripartite working group will be published on Thursday.

Unemployment insurance the tripartite working group that examined the changes could not agree on staggering the duration of earnings-related unemployment benefits. Next, the matter will move to the table of the government preparing for the April framework debate.

The report of the tripartite working group will be published on Thursday.

According to HS, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, which represented the state in the working group, and the Ministry of Finance proposed a staggering of the maximum duration of earnings security to 100-400 days, but the workers’ organizations rejected the proposal.

The group in the floor plan of the leading Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the duration of earnings-related security would be linked to how many months a person who has been unemployed has been employed during the previous 35 months.

The maximum length of earnings-related would remain in the current 400 days if there have been at least 20 working months in the previous 35 months. If there have been at least 15 working months, the earnings-related period would not exceed 300 days. At least 10 working months would provide earnings protection for 200 days and at least 5 months for 100 days.

The change would be a clear weakening of earnings-related. At present, earners can receive 400 days if they have been employed for at least 6 months in the 28 months before unemployment. The maximum duration is 300 days if the person has only been in employment for less than three years.

The model proposed by the ministries would not affect the earnings security of those over 58, whose maximum length would have been maintained in the current 500 days.

Social- and the ground plan of the Ministry of Health has been prepared together with the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry of Finance estimates that it will bring about 5,500 to 6,500 additional workers by the end of the decade.

The estimated employment effect would come from improved work incentives: when many unemployed people threatened to fall faster from earning security to basic security alone, they would be expected to seek to return to work faster.

Unemployment security expenditure would decrease by more than EUR 100 million annually in the model presented by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Finance.

Employer side advocates a staggering of earnings-related duration. The employee side, on the other hand, does not digest the weakening of unemployment security. Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has already decided to phase out the so-called pension tube for the elderly, which was opposed by the employee side.

Difficult internal government security negotiations are also expected to be difficult. The government has agreed to decide on more measures that can be estimated to bring at least 50,000 people by the end of the decade.

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen.­

It is difficult for the government to achieve its goal without undermining earnings-related unemployment security. On the other hand, from the ruling parties to the SDP and the Left Alliance, further cuts to unemployment security are politically volatile.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Health is particularly embarrassed Aino-Kaisa to Pekonen (vas). The extortion of unemployment security is being prepared in the ministry he heads, although Pekonen has publicly said that he opposes weakening the earnings-related person himself.

HS: n According to the data of Social Affairs and Health Ministry withdrew its proposal on the ground of income security for the duration of the staggered away, because it had no prospect of success due to the working group of worker resistance.

However, the working group proposes to the government the so-called euroisation of the employment condition of earnings-related unemployment insurance. This means that the fulfillment of the employment condition would be examined on the basis of the salary earned. Today, it is viewed on the basis of hours worked.

Currently, the employment condition includes weeks in which the person has worked at least 18 hours. In the model presented, an employment condition would accrue if, for a certain period of time, the wage has met the required minimum requirement.

The proposed model would tighten the employment condition slightly, which would reduce the cost of unemployment insurance and increase employment by about 1,500 people, according to the Ministry of Finance. Although the employee side is in favor of euroisation of the employment condition, due to these details of the proposal, at least SAK and STTK, according to HS, expressed a dissenting opinion on the working group’s proposal.