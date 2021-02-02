The year 2021 begins with a rise in unemployment in the Region of Murcia in full third wave of the health and economic crisis derived from the coronavirus pandemic. According to data from State Public Employment Service (SEPE) made public this Tuesday, January closed with 1,730 more unemployed registered in the regional employment offices, 1.43% more than the previous monthly figure, that of December, which also registered negative dynamics in the middle of the Christmas season. January is usually a negative month for employment and this beginning of the year has not been an exception.

The total number of unemployed registered in the offices of the SEPE of the Region of Murcia therefore amounts to 123,073, which in interannual terms translates into a 20.18% rise compared to the data recorded in January 2020, when in the Region there were 20,670 fewer unemployed. With this increase, there are four consecutive increases in unemployment registered by the SEPE in the Region of Murcia, although the Labor Force Survey (EPA) reflected a decrease in annual terms according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

By sectors, that of Services is the one that most notice the increase in unemployment, marked by the end of the contracts linked to the Christmas shopping campaign. At the end of January, there was a 2.52% rise in unemployment in this sector, which totaled 1,964 unemployed, reaching 77,819.

The number of unemployed people also rose slightly in Industry, with 39 more unemployed and an increase of 0.32%, and in Construction, which added 50 unemployed and a rise of 0.53%.

In Agriculture, on the other hand, unemployment fell by 1.03% when 102 people found work, as well as a decrease in 221 people (1.93%) in the group looking for their first job.

Ages and foreigners



By sex, of the 123,073 unemployed in the Region of Murcia, 49,441 are men and 73,632 women. In terms of age ranges, 13,421 are under 25 years old (6,671 men and 6,750 women), 13,032 unemployed are between 25 and 29 years old (5,402 men and 7,630 women), 39,972 are between 30 and 44 years old (14,658 men and 25,314 women) and 56,648 (22,710 men and 33,938 women) are 45 years or older.

Of the total unemployed in the Region of Murcia, 17,757 are foreigners, most of them (9,560) belonging to the Services sector, followed by Agriculture and Fisheries (3,369) and the group without previous employment (3,040).